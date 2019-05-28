FLORA — Pioneer demonstrations, old-time music, a pie social, Dutch oven lunch, chili cook-off, a quilt drawing and more are featured during Flora School Days 2019.
The event, which kicks off with a blacksmith competition Saturday at 9:30 a.m., runs throughout the day. The historic school is located about 35 miles north of Enterprise in Flora.
There is no admission charge, but there is a fee for food and some of the activities.
Volunteers will lead tours of the school and the historic town of Flora. And, the Country Store will sell handmade items, antiques and other treasures.
Proceeds from food sales and country store purchases goes toward the restoration of the Flora School and keeping folks arts and historic agriculture alive. Also, donations are welcome.
For more information, contact 541-828-7911, floraschool@tds.net, visit www.floraschool.org or search Facebook for “Flora School Education Center.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.