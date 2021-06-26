FLORA — While it’s not the pioneer way, Flora School Education Center is offering online classes. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to promote folk arts and historic agriculture.
The pioneer classes will be offered virtually, via internet, email address, computer with camera/audio or cellphone with holder — participants can’t hold a cellphone while doing these classes. Cordless headsets will make it easier to hear/talk but are not required.
Pre-registration is required for the sessions. There is no class fee, but participants may make a donation after the class is complete. Check-in time will be provided upon registration, along with an equipment and materials list
Upcoming classes include Patch Lap Quilt on Saturday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nickie Sanchez from San Diego of Custom Designs by Nickie will teach the session. The class, which features a 42-inch by 54-inch quilt, is open to ages 12 (with adult supervision) and older — beginning sewers are welcome.
For more information, call/text Sanchez at 619-942-9249 or email nickieAsanchez@outlook.com. The class may take more than one day. Sanchez will follow up with participants in order to finish.
August offerings include blacksmithing and basic bladesmithing. In September, a weaving class will utilize repurposed materials. And an October session features a French burrito pillow.
For more information about Flora School, including classes, volunteering, teaching, work parties and events, visit www.floraschool.org, contact 541-828-7010, floraschool@tds.net or search Facebook, Instagram or its YouTube channel.
