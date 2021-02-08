FLORA — Despite the shutdowns due to COVID-19, organizers at the Flora School Education Center in Northeast Oregon continue to improve access to folk arts, though tours of the school are not currently available.
A work party for the Flora School library renovations and repairs will be held Saturday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school, 80974 College Lane, in FLora. Participants are asked to dress warmly, in layers, as heat will be provided only where possible, and to bring a sack lunch. Masks and gloves or hand sanitizer are required, and will be provided to volunteers. For more information, call the center at 541-828-7010 (Dan) or email floraschool@tds.net or fsec.restoration@gmail.com.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, the school will present live demonstrations of pioneer skills from 7:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on the center's Facebook page. "Crafting a New Tomorrow" will include live auctions and giveaways throughout the day, as well as demonstrations of hand spinning yarn and making your own spinning tool, knife making, blacksmithing, the modern method of creating a Lonestar quilt and more. Viewers may ask questions of the demonstrators.
For more information, call the center at 541-828-7010 or 509-876-7812 (Nathan), or email floraschool@tds.net or fsec.website@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.