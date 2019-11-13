FLORA — The Flora School Education Center seeks to keep pioneer skills alive.
As part of that mission, a variety of classes have been offered, including quilting techniques, blacksmithing, cooking via pioneer methods and more. The 2020 agenda already features plans to offer soap making from rendering to soap, weaving, spinning and knife making, along with a beginning blacksmith class. However, additional classes are needed with leaders willing to teach them.
“If you have perfected a pioneer skill, we would love to have you teach a class to help spread that knowledge,” said Nickie Sanchez, education coordinator. “Or, if you have a request for a certain class or activity, let us know. We will find a teacher.”
Activities, Sanchez said, are free to the public — with everyone attending helping in the learning process. Classes with paid teachers, she said, include workshop fees for participating students.
A nonprofit organization, the Flora School Education Center is committed to renovating the historic Flora School, located about 35 miles north of Enterprise. In addition, its mission is to provide training in the folk arts and historic agriculture to people of all ages. Many classes and events explore the arts and skills that sustained homesteaders of the area, but they also highlight folk arts and offer experiences from various cultural traditions.
Built in 1915, the structure sat empty and neglected for a quarter of a century. Its revival is made possible through grants donations and volunteer efforts.
“So, just as the old Flora School had its reading, writing and arithmetic, the Flora School Education Center has its own three R’s: restoring, repairing and renovating,” the organization’s history states.
People are invited to help preserve history and Flora School by making a tax-deductible donation. For more information, contact floraschool@tds.net, 541-828-7010, leave a message at 541-828-7911, search Facebook or visit www.floraschool.org.
