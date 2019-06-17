EUGENE — The Oregon Folklife Network has teamed up with several arts, culture, and heritage organizations to present Culture Fest 2019. Several of the programs are taking place at Eastern Oregon venues:
• Saturday, June 22: Rick DeFerrari and Andrew Beckham present "Barrel and Vessel: The Art of Aging Wine," at Crossroads Carnegie, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City. In addition to providing information, the event includes demonstrations from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. (www.crossroads-arts.org).
• Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tradition Keepers Folklife Festival at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario. The day-long event celebrates traditional arts and culture, including cowboy poetry, silversmithing, rawhide braiding, Japanese taiko drumming and Paiute basketry, cradleboard making and pow wow dancing. Festival coincides with new exhibit opening, “Buckaroo and Ranching Folklife of the Four Rivers Region.” (www.4rcc.com).
• Saturday, July 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. A vibrant West African performance with drumming, dancing and singing. The interactive event offers audience members a chance to try handmade instruments and learn traditional call and response songs.
The Oregon Folklife Network is a division of the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History. For more information, contact Riki Saltzman at riki@uoregon.edu, 541-346-3820 or visit https://ofn.uoregon.edu.
