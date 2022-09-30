EUGENE — The Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program facilitates passing on tribal, cultural, religious and occupational traditions. The program offers a $3,500 stipend for people to teach their art form to others.
The program, which is offered through the Oregon Folklife Network, is seeking people accomplished in traditional folk arts, such as American Indian basket weaving and storytelling, old-time fiddling, saddle and western gear makers, specialty cooking and baking, African-American gospel singing, southeast Asian dancing, hip-hop artists and more. Oregonians engaged in cultural traditions are encouraged to apply.
The program does not fund historic re-enactments, do-it-yourself crafts or those who practice traditions that are not part of their own cultural heritage.
Applications are due Oct. 31. For eligibility information or to apply, visit ofn.uoregon.edu.
Oregon Folklife Network staff are available to provide application advice and provide feedback on draft applications prior to submission. For questions, email ofn@uoregon.edu, or call 541-346-3820.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
