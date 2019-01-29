A meal featuring crab and grilled steak kabobs will be served during the Hermiston Education Foundation Benefit.
Formerly known as Beach & Beef Fundraiser, the event is in its 10th year. Money raised by the nonprofit foundation will be used to help enhance the educational experience of students throughout the Hermiston School District.
With a theme of “Follow Your Art,” the benefit dinner and auction is Saturday at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. The doors open at 5 p.m. for silent auction viewing and bidding. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the live auction following. Tickets are $40 and are available at the Hermiston School District office, 305 S.W. 11th St.; Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, 1055 S. Highway 395, Suite 111; and via www.eventbrite.com.
Some of the items on the auction block include tickets and a parking pass for a Seattle Seahawks game, a dinner package at Anthony’s Restaurant in the Tri-Cities and a “Stay & Play” package at Wildhorse Resort & Casino, which includes one-night accommodations, golf, movie passes and dinner.
Karen Sherman, HEF co-president, said the board has been busy the past few months. While involved in planning for the annual benefit dinner, they also took on organizing last month’s Dancing with the Hermiston Stars.
Phil Scheuers, who joined the HEF board in October, said the change of venue provides better logistics for the event. Having some extra space, he said, will reduce the bottleneck of people trying to pay for auction items while others are leaving the event.
In addition to assisting with preparation and creating some of the artwork for decorations, district students will be selling raffle tickets.
“They will move around the venue and rally up support for the fundraiser,” Scheuers said.
Proceeds from the benefit are used to award grants twice a year to district staff for projects, equipment or activities that aren’t available through the district’s budget. Since 2003, the foundation has disbursed more than $300,000 in grants.
In addition, a scholarship program was established in the spring of 2017. Each year, eligible graduating seniors can apply for $2,500 scholarships.
For more information about the Hermiston Education Foundation, visit www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org or search Facebook.
