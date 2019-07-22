PILOT ROCK — An open house at the Pilot Rock Food Pantry will feature a raffle and fundraiser.
The food bank recently moved to a new facility in March. The event is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 222 S.W. Third St.
The food pantry obtained a grant through the Oregon Food Bank, said pantry director Teresa LaChapelle. The money provided them with the ability to purchase carts, air conditioners and shelving, which is an integral part of the operation.
“We are very proud of our facility and what we have to offer,” LaChapelle said.
The pantry serves an average of about 45 families each month. LaChapelle said they are supported by the generosity of local businesses, individuals and local churches, who provide either money, food or other needed supplies.
For more information, contact LaChapelle at 541-443-3330 or blueeyedteresa@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.