STANFIELD — A 2022 graduate of Stanfield Secondary School is the recipient of a Ford Scholars Program scholarship.
According to a press release from school counselor Kirsten Wright, Jennifer Flores, who received an honors diploma on May 28, is the first Stanfield student in more than two decades to be named a Ford Scholar. The class of 2022 salutatorian, Flores played volleyball, basketball and softball.
In addition, she was involved in Associated Student Body leadership, National Honor Society and Generation College. Flores served as ASB executive president during the 2021-22 school year.
Flores plans to attend Lane Community College in the fall. She is interested in pursuing a career in nursing.
The highly selective Ford Scholars Program provides awards to students from Oregon and Siskiyou County, California, who are planning to complete a four-year degree at a college in their home state. The scholarship amount varies by student, providing 90% of unmet needs, up to $40,000 a year. Students chosen for the scholarship have shown exceptional potential and motivation to succeed in college. They also have demonstrated care for their community, a strong work ethic, leadership potential and an overall outstanding character.
The Ford Scholars Program was created by Kenneth W. Ford (1908-97), a founder of The Ford Family Foundation, to assist students who might experience difficulty in pursuing a college degree. Students may apply by submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. For more information, search www.tfff.org/program-areas.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.