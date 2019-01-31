SALEM — Carrie Stuart Parks is the keynote speaker for the Oregon Christian Writers’ winter conference.
An award-winning novelist and internationally known forensic artist, Parks will speak on the topic “Grow and Become a Better Writer.” Open to writers of all genres and levels, the event is Saturday, Feb. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Chemeketa Community College, 4000 Lancaster Drive N.E., Salem.
Afternoon workshops include author platforms, critique group membership, writing creative nonfiction and audiobooks. In a second conference presentation, Parks will share the story of her writing career and lessons she has learned along the way. She will discuss how she has used her forensic art background and professional cases in her writing and how she came to be mentored by Frank Peretti.
Registration for the conference is $25 to $75. For more information or to register, visit www.oregonchristianwriters.org. For questions, contact business@oregonchristianwriters.org.
