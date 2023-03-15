PENDLETON — Geoffrey Donovan will discuss how exposure to the natural environment — particularly trees — is associated with a wide range of positive health outcomes during the March Climate Conversation Program.
A research forester with the Pacific Northwest Research Station, he will present “Life, Death and Trees” on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Donovan said there is increasing scientific evidence to support his claim, including a pair of studies that focused on trees and human mortality.
In 2001, Donovan received a PhD. in forest economics from Colorado State University. He has worked as an economist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service in Alaska and Oregon. His current research focus is quantifying the benefits of urban forests.
Hosted by the Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition, referred to as EOC3, the group invites people to have an open and respectable dialogue about the changing climate. To request login information, email info@eoc3.org. For more about the coalition, visit www.eoc3.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.