Cross-country skiers take to trails at Horseshoe Prairie Nordic Ski Area on the Umatilla National Forest in this undated photo. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, is the first recreation fee-free day of 2022 on U.S. Forest Service sites.
WASHINGTON — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 17, is the first recreation fee-free day of 2022 on U.S. Forest Service sites.
The fee waiver applies to most Forest Service day-use recreation sites in Oregon and Washington, including many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers, according to a press release from the Forest Service. Fees for camping, cabin rentals or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by concessionaires unless the individual manager chooses to participate.
Recreation fee-free days are an effort to encourage people to get outside and enjoy public lands. The rest of the fee-free days for the year are:
President's Day, Feb. 21.
National Get Outdoors Day, June 11.
National Public Lands Day, Sept. 24.
Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The Forest Service also reminded visitors to be prepared and cautious when visiting public lands this winter. While winter can be a wonderful time to visit your national forests, planning and caution are critical to ensure a safe and enjoyable trip.
