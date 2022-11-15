Christmas tree

James Pooley and his son, Conner, found the perfect Christmas tree while on a family outing during a past holiday season. People can purchase permits, which are good through Dec. 31, 2022, to cut their own Christmas trees on national forest land.

 Jolene Pooley/Contributed Photo, File

PENDLETON — There’s nothing that says — or smells like — Christmas than a freshly cut tree. For a fun family outing, consider heading out to chop down your own tree.

Christmas tree permits for the Umatilla National Forest are now available for purchase at forest offices, several local businesses — including D&B Supply, Bi-Mart and Southgate Mini Mart in Pendleton, Ace Hardware stores in Hermiston, Boardman, the Heppner Mobil station, Zip Zone 2 in Milton-Freewater, J&D’s Food Mart in Pilot Rock and the Alpine Outpost in Tollgate — or online via bit.ly/3EcSsTC.

