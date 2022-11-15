James Pooley and his son, Conner, found the perfect Christmas tree while on a family outing during a past holiday season. People can purchase permits, which are good through Dec. 31, 2022, to cut their own Christmas trees on national forest land.
PENDLETON — There’s nothing that says — or smells like — Christmas than a freshly cut tree. For a fun family outing, consider heading out to chop down your own tree.
Christmas tree permits for the Umatilla National Forest are now available for purchase at forest offices, several local businesses — including D&B Supply, Bi-Mart and Southgate Mini Mart in Pendleton, Ace Hardware stores in Hermiston, Boardman, the Heppner Mobil station, Zip Zone 2 in Milton-Freewater, J&D’s Food Mart in Pilot Rock and the Alpine Outpost in Tollgate — or online via bit.ly/3EcSsTC.
The website includes regulation information and useful tips before embarking into the national forest. For questions, call the Umatilla National Forest office in Pendleton at 541-278-3716 or the Heppner Ranger District at 541-676-9187.
The cost is $5 per tree and there is a limit of one per household. For other national forest sites, search bit.ly/3UU5T1q.
And as part of the national Every Kid Outdoors initiative, all fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from their local national forest. To receive a free tree permit, a valid paper voucher must be printed from the Every Kid Outdoors website. Follow instructions at www.everykidoutdoors.gov.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
