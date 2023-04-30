PENDLETON — Scotty Payn will ride a stagecoach once again, this time as the grand marshal of the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up Westward Ho! Parade.

The reveal came Saturday, April 29, at the Round-Up's annual Introduction Party at Round-Up Arena, where Round-Up President Karl Farber and Happy Canyon President Kenzie Hansell introduced Payn as the grand marshal of the iconic parade.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.