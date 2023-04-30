Scotty Payn is grand marshal of the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up Westward Ho! Parade. The announcement revealing the former stagecoach racer came Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Round-Up's annual Introduction Party in Pendleton.
Happy Canyon Princess Latis Nowland, 18, of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, waves to the crowd Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Pendleton Round-Up's annual Introduction Party in the Round-Up Arena.
Happy Canyon Princess Susie Blackwolf Patrick, 21, of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, expresses gratitude Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Pendleton Round-Up's annual the Introduction Party in the Round-Up Arena.
PENDLETON — Scotty Payn will ride a stagecoach once again, this time as the grand marshal of the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up Westward Ho! Parade.
The reveal came Saturday, April 29, at the Round-Up's annual Introduction Party at Round-Up Arena, where Round-Up President Karl Farber and Happy Canyon President Kenzie Hansell introduced Payn as the grand marshal of the iconic parade.
Payn, a 40-plus year volunteer for the Round-Up and one of event's last stagecoach races, will ride a stagecoach on the Round-Up Grounds for the the first time in decades. He took the lectern and gave the shortest speech at the event.
“Thank you everyone,” he said.
Afterward, he added a little more.
"It’s a great honor, I’ve been here a long time," he said. "We’re going to come out and run around the arena, it’ll be a show. We’ll get it done."
Payn has long taken his stagecoaches to the Westward Ho! Parade, but this will be the first time he does so as grand marshal.
"I just want to thank everyone involved," he said. "It’s a great honor."
Members from the Round-Up and Happy Canyon boards of directors were at the party, along with former Round-Up and Happy Canyon royalty, a host of Round-Up volunteers and the 2023 Round-Up queen and court and Happy Canyon princesses.
Farber said it felt "awesome powerful" to be back in the arena.
"This is always our first event where we kick things off and start ramping up the energy and flowing it towards Round-Up. We prepare all year long, but this is where we get together and announce the court."
Pendleton Round-Up Queen Cloe Davis during her turn in the spotlight told the crowd it was an honor to be at the event.
"I hope that the work that I do this year reflects my gratitude and honors the people that have supported me, love this rodeo so dearly and keep the spirit of the West alive," she said.
Round-Up Princesses Sydney Dodge, McKenzie Penninger, Emily Skramstad, and Deidre Schreiber took turns speaking of their history, education and love for all things rodeo and Round-Up. And each eagerly declared "Let ‘er buck" — the de facto motto of the Round-Up.
Happy Canyon Princesses Susie Blackwolf Patrick and Latis Nowland also shared their excitement with the crowd, both acknowledging a strong family connection to the Round-Up.
"Words cannot express how much of an honor it is to be able to stand here in this grand arena," Nowland said. "Happy Canyon is a family affair for me, I have been a part of it since the Sunday after I was born. I was introduced to the Longhouse, I was introduced into my cultural ways, and ever since then, I’ve been participating in Happy Canyon as well."
Reporter for the East Oregonian
