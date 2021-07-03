WALLA WALLA — A demonstration of scientific instruments from the Lewis & Clark era and a Living History presentation are the upcoming special programs at Fort Walla Walla Museum.
Historian Gary Lentz will illustrate during the Saturday, July 10, event how Lewis and Clark expedition captains measured distances, collected data on temperatures, and determined their location using the sun, moon, planets and stars. It begins at 2 p.m. at the museum, 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla.
Then, on Sunday, July 11, Tom Williams will portray Sam Black, the master of Fort Nez Perce at the mouth of the Walla Walla River, 1825-30. The Living History program begins at 2 p.m.
Both programs are included with the cost of museum admission, which is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors/students, $4 for children 6-12 and free for children under 6. Fort Walla Walla Museum is open daily (except Tuesdays) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact 509-525-7703, info@fwwm.org or visit www.fwwm.org.
