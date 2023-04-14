Fort Walla Walla Museum

Living History presentations at Fort Walla Walla Museum provide a unique way to learn about the area’s past. The events are Sundays at 2 p.m. on the grounds of the museum’s Pioneer Village. In inclement weather, the program is moved indoors.

 Fort Walla Walla Museum/Contributed Photo

WALLA WALLA — Families are invited to have some fun while exploring exhibits at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 N.E. Myra Road. The April Fool's Scavenger Hunt continues through the end of April.

Kids are encouraged to look for stuff that's out of place. Items from modern times are hidden amongst the museum’s collection. A small prize awaits those with eagle eyes at the museum store.

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006.

