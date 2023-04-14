Living History presentations at Fort Walla Walla Museum provide a unique way to learn about the area’s past. The events are Sundays at 2 p.m. on the grounds of the museum’s Pioneer Village. In inclement weather, the program is moved indoors.
WALLA WALLA — Families are invited to have some fun while exploring exhibits at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 N.E. Myra Road. The April Fool's Scavenger Hunt continues through the end of April.
Kids are encouraged to look for stuff that's out of place. Items from modern times are hidden amongst the museum’s collection. A small prize awaits those with eagle eyes at the museum store.
Also, upcoming Living History presentations include William McBean, Hudson's Bay Company trader (Sunday, April 16); E.B. Whitman, Walla Walla’s first mayor (April 23); Josephine Wolfe, a pioneer madame (April 30); and F.P. Allen, an early architect (May 7). The presentations, which begin at 2 p.m., are held in the Pioneer Village. In case of inclement weather, it will be indoors.
And the next Museum After Hours is “The Lynching and the Law: Frontier Justice in Walla Walla in 1891.” Terry Gottschall, a retired history professor, will share about a professional gambler and a cavalry trooper’s confrontation in a frontier saloon. The free event is April 27, 5 p.m.
The museum is open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $10/adults, $9/students, $5/ages 6-12 and free/5 and under. For more information, call 509-525-7703 or visit www.fwwm.org.
Tammy Malgesini
