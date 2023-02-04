A heritage quilt (c. 1880-1915) constructed from hand stitched cigar flannels is part of “Fascinating Fabric: Turn of the Century Quilts," which opens for display on Feb. 15, 2023, at Fort Walla Walla Museum.
WALLA WALLA — More than two dozen heritage quilts are featured in a display that opens Feb. 15 at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla.
“Fascinating Fabric: Turn of the Century Quilts" includes part of the museum’s collection and each was created between the 1880s and the 1920s. According to a press release from Ella Meyers, communications manager, the museum’s last quilt show was held in 2016.
“We are very excited to give these quilts a gallery in which to be admired,” Meyers said.
The display, she said, includes a Pilgrim Society quilt (1888), which features the 56 initials of its makers. It was created by the Women’s Association of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church as a fundraiser for cushions for the pews. Visitors can also view a quilt (c. 1880-1915) constructed from more than 100 hand stitched cigar flannels with flag patterns of various countries. And there are two regional Red Cross quilts (1918).
Fort Walla Walla Museum is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors/students, $5 for children 6-12.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
