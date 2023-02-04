Fascinating Fabric: Turn of the Century Quilts

A heritage quilt (c. 1880-1915) constructed from hand stitched cigar flannels is part of “Fascinating Fabric: Turn of the Century Quilts," which opens for display on Feb. 15, 2023, at Fort Walla Walla Museum.

 Fort Walla Walla Museum/Contributed Photo

WALLA WALLA — More than two dozen heritage quilts are featured in a display that opens Feb. 15 at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla.

“Fascinating Fabric: Turn of the Century Quilts" includes part of the museum’s collection and each was created between the 1880s and the 1920s. According to a press release from Ella Meyers, communications manager, the museum’s last quilt show was held in 2016.

