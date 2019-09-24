WALLA WALLA — Several basket weaving workshops are available that will teach the skills needed to create a family heirloom that is both functional and long-lasting.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is offering three different sessions with Maribeth Bergstrom. The Pine Needle Basket Workshop is Friday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will make a small basket of pine needle coils sewn together with synthetic sinew. The Appalachian Egg Basket Workshop is Sunday, Oct. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. Students should be able to complete a double-bottomed reed basket in the class period. The Round Reed Basket Workshop is Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students will create an attractive and functional round basket. The workshops will take place at the museum, 755 N.E. Myra Road, Walla Walla.
The cost for each workshop is $25 for members of Fort Walla Walla Museum or $30 for non-members. The sessions are recommended for adult participants — the minimum recommended age is 14. It will take most students the entire four hours to complete a basket.
With limited space, people are encouraged to register in advance at www.fwwm.org/museumstore. For questions, contact Jennifer Pecora at jennifer@fwwm.org or 509-525-7703.
