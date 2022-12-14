Pioneer Santa and Fun

Children's craft projects are on display Dec. 18, 2021, during Pioneer Santa and Fun at Fort Walla Walla Museum. The 2022 free event is Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 4 p.m.

WALLA WALLA —  A creative crafts table and refreshments are available as Pioneer Santa and Fun takes over Grand Hall at Fort Walla Walla Museum.

The festive event is Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 4 p.m. at 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla. Children can hear holiday stories and pose for pictures with the jolly old elf. Admission is free.

