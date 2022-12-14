WALLA WALLA — A creative crafts table and refreshments are available as Pioneer Santa and Fun takes over Grand Hall at Fort Walla Walla Museum.
The festive event is Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 4 p.m. at 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla. Children can hear holiday stories and pose for pictures with the jolly old elf. Admission is free.
The museum store includes educational toys, old-fashioned games and locally produced products that might be the perfect present for someone on your shopping list. Ella Meyers, museum communications manager, said staff and volunteers are serving up a side of holiday cheer with complimentary gift wrapping for purchases throughout the afternoon.
Fort Walla Walla Museum strives to preserve the history of the region with displays, living history events and special programs. For more information, search www.fwwm.org. And for more about Pioneer Santa and Fun, visit bit.ly/3WgeQmB or call 509-525-7703.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
