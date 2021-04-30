WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Fort Walla Walla Museum has announced several upcoming events, including hands-on demonstrations, an author talk and Living History program.
Gary Lentz will teach visitors three methods of primitive fire starting Saturday, May 8, at 2 p.m. Guests will be invited to create a fire using primitive tools.
On Saturday, May 15, a free after-hours program at 5 p.m. in the museum’s Grand Hall features author Roger Taylor. He will discuss his book, “The Building Legacy of Alexander Taylor In the Pacific Northwest: 1899-1944.”
Alexander Taylor was a masonry contractor in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. During his career, he constructed more than 200 buildings. Many are still in use today and 18 are on the National Register of Historic Places.
The museum will resume its weekly Living History program Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. with Susan Matley portraying pioneer Matilda Sager Delaney. Born in 1839, Matilda was a survivor of the killings at the Waiilatpu Mission. She and her six siblings were taken in by Marcus and Narcissa Whitman, as their parents died on the Oregon Trail.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is located at 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla. Currently, it’s open Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $9 for adults, $8 seniors and students, and $4 for ages 6-12. For more information, contact 509-525-7703, info@fwwm.org or visit www.fwwm.org.
