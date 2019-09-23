PENDLETON — Input is being sought regarding behavioral health policies and resources for veterans in Oregon.
According to a survey completed by more than 4,000 veterans, one in four Oregon veterans experience frustration in seeking care for mental health or substance use issues. The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs and Oregon Health Authority are interested in feedback in regards to the study’s findings and further recommendations. Veterans and their family members, those currently serving in the military as well as healthcare providers and policymakers, are encouraged to attend an upcoming gathering to share their thoughts.
Area forums are Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate; and Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave., Baker City. Both events run from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and lunch is provided. In addition, child care assistance, transportation and translation services are available upon request.
For more information or to register, visit www.redegroup.co/veteran-bh-forums or call 503-764-9696. To read the report, visit www.oregon.gov/OHA/HSD/AMH/Pages/Veterans.aspx.
