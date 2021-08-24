HERMISTON — Area foster children and youths dove into fun during the annual Department of Human Services Foster Swim Party at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center.
Marvin Hamilton, a recruitment and retention champion for District 9 and 12 (which includes Umatilla and Morrow counties) of the DHS Child Welfare program, said it’s one of the favorite activities of foster children and youths, as well as their families. Thanks to continued support from community partners, Hamilton said the event provided an opportunity for resource (foster) families to get out of the house and have a fun evening at the pool.
Hamilton said Kiwanis Club members from both Pendleton and Hermiston donated, cooked and served food — all with big smiles on their faces. In addition, donations came from several sources, including soda from Swire Coca-Cola, 21 cases of chips from Shearer’s Foods, and Mathew Vester of Two Rivers Correctional Institution’s food services made arrangements to purchase 500 hot dog and hamburger buns and provided them for the event.
What started out as a fun game over the years has evolved into a main event of the annual pool party — a diving contest. The Umatilla County Fair Court princesses served as judges and handed out trophies, which were donated by staff from TRCI, for the best dive, worst dive, funniest dive and more.
“This yearly event has been a cherished event and could not continue if it were not for the caring community partners who donate their time and or resources to these children,” Hamilton said.
According to Hamilton, there are 250 children locally in care and there are only 135 resource providers. To learn more about how to become a foster care provider, call 1-800-331-0503.
“Our area desperately needs care providers,” he said.
