PENDLETON — A recent Australia Day lesson at Washington Elementary School in Pendleton provided firsthand information to fourth grade students.
Enes Kaplanovic, aka Mr. K, who is from Newcastle, Australia, shared about his native land during class on Jan. 26. Australia Day is celebrated Down Under, providing residents a chance to reflect on their history and people.
Dressed in “boardies,” which are Australian shorts with a tropical print, a shirt from a well-known store called Bunnings Trade, and a hat that would be worn in the Australian outback, Kaplanovic shared about the country’s geography, history, language and foods. Students even had an opportunity to sample two Australian foods — TimTams, chocolate cookies, and Vegemite, a paste made from brewer’s yeast.
According to a press release from the school district, the cookies were a hit — the Vegemite, not so much.
The purpose for the lesson, Kaplanovic said, was to increase his student’s knowledge about other countries, their people and customs.
“As a teacher, I want to instill different points of view," he said, "dispel stereotypical ideas about places and broaden experiences for all students.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.