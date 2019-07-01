Parades, park activities and fireworks shows are featured in area towns to help celebrate Thursday’s Fourth of July holiday.

While some organizations host a single activity, some feature full day festivals. Unless otherwise noted, events listed are Thursday, July 4 with most offering free admission with some activities charging a fee. Independence Day events in local communities include:

PENDLETON

Independence Day Parade

•10 a.m.

•Downtown Pendleton

Free. Starts at Pendleton City Hall, travels east on Dorion Avenue to Main Street, then west on Court Avenue to the Pendleton Convention Center. For questions, contact Fred Bradbury at fbradbury@yahoo.com or 541-377-7474.

Pendleton Fireworks

•Dusk

•Launch site, property west of Walmart

Free. Stadium Entertainment, organizer of Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, contributed $15,000 for this year’s show.

HERMISTON

Stars & Stripes Fourth of July

•1-10:30 p.m.

•Butte Park, 1245 N.W. Seventh St., Hermiston

Free admission. Games, bounce houses, vendors, face painting (4-8 p.m.) entertainment, live music with The Shades (4-10 p.m.), food booths and fireworks show at dusk on the Hermiston Butte (www.hermiston.or.us/parks-recreation/home).

Stars & Stripes Pool Party

•6-10:30 p.m.

•Hermiston Family Aquatic Center

$16/ages 15-and-older; $12/ages 2-14; free/ages 0-2. Pool party, barbecue (catered by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit), live music, games and a front row seat for fireworks display.

BOARDMAN

Boardman Thunder

•7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

•Boardman Marina Park, unless otherwise noted

Free admission. Boy Scout breakfast (7-10 a.m.), Color Fun Run (7:30 a.m., registration; 8 a.m., run at Riverside Jr./Sr. High School, $10-$30), parade (9:30 a.m., lineup N.E. Front St.; 10 a.m., judging; 11 a.m., start), youth soccer & horseshoes tournaments (1 p.m.), 3-on-3 basketball (1 p.m., recreation center), food/craft vendors and kids games (1-6 p.m.), DJ Kora (1-4 p.m.), live music with Cruise Control (6:30-9:30 p.m.) and fireworks at dusk (541-481-3014, www.boardmanchamber.org).

IONE

Ione Fourth of July Celebration

•7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

•in/around Ione City Park

Free admission. Firemen’s breakfast (7-10 a.m., fire hall), Cruz-In Car Show (10 a.m.), vendor booths, horseshoe and 3-on-3 tournaments, kids games, parade (1 p.m.), bingo (2-4 p.m.), talent show (3:30 p.m.) and auction/raffle drawings (8 p.m.) Featured entertainment is Luke Basile & Jamie Nasario (2-3:30 p.m.), Cory Peterson Band (4:30-6 p.m.), The Sceptre Brothers (6:30 p.m.) and Stompin’ Ground (8:30 p.m.), followed by fireworks at dusk. (Wednesday activities include golf and volleyball tournaments (www.cityofioneoregon.com).

MILTON-FREEWATER

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July

•7:30 a.m. to afternoon

•Yantis Park

Free admission. Firefighter’s Breakfast (7-10 a.m.), Color Me Freedom 5K Fun Walk/Run (7:30 a.m., registration; 9 a.m., starts). Children’s activities and vendor booths in the park. (541-938-3077, amber@vbowles.com).

STANFIELD

Steak Feed Fundraiser

•Wednesday; 6-9 p.m.

•Bard Park

$20/steak, $10/hamburger. Buy tickets at Main Street market. Features live music with The Hired Guns and no-host beverages from Hermiston Brewing Co.

Stanfield Fourth of July

•7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•Bard Park, Stanfield Community Center

Free admission. Firemen’s breakfast (7-9:30 a.m.), parade (8 a.m., register; 9 a.m., judging; 10 a.m., start), park activities: 3-on-3 tournament, pie baking contest (turn by 11 a.m.), In the Cash Vault, Game On (featuring Toxic Meltdown, archery tag, game trailer, water slide, obstacle course), vendors, duck race (1 p.m.) and raffle drawings (2 p.m.). Park activities end at 3 p.m., but fireworks are shot off at dusk (www.facebook.com/Stanfield4thofJuly)

CONDON

All Roads Lead Home

•7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

•Condon City Park, downtown

Free admission. Community breakfast, flag ceremony/program (9 a.m.), kids games, beer/wine garden, barbecue, parade (noon) soapbox derby, vendors, grand marshal reception and raffle (5:30-7 p.m.), music by Countryfied (7 p.m.) and fireworks show at dusk (www.condonchamber.org).

WALLA WALLA

Fireworks Free Fourth

•7-11 p.m.

•Walla Walla VA Theater Building, 77 Wainwright Drive

Free. Features movies, snacks and drinks as the Walla Walla Veterans Administration Medical Center offers a distraction to fireworks. (509-525-5200, linda.wondra@va.gov, www.facebook.com/VAWallaWalla).

