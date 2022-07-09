PENDLETON — The fire departments of Pendleton and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation hoisted a 30-by-50-foot United States flag July 4 over Main Street, Pendleton, for this year's Fourth of July parade. But the large flag was only part of the procession of colorful floats, horseback riders and more through the streets of Pendleton to celebrate the nation's Independence Day.
Fred Bradbury, organizer of Pendleton's Fourth of July events, reported this year's parade trophy winners as follows:
Equestrian Groups: Vaqueros del Valle de Walla Walla, (1).
Equestrian Groups — Royalty: Pioneer Posse Royalty, (1).
Horse and Buggy/Wagons: Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days, (1).
First Responders and Armed Forces: Pendleton and CTUIR fire departments, (1); Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (2).
Motorized Judges Choice: Smith's Military Jeep & Trailer.
Civic Groups and Service Clubs: Pendleton Shrine Club (1); Hope with Options (2); Umatilla County Republican Central Committee (3).
Business and Commercial: Walmart Flag Group (1); First Community Credit Union (2); Lucky Story (3).
Youth Groups: BMX Dudes (1).
Floats: Main Street Sidesaddlers (1), Pendleton Lions Club (2).
Patriot Trophy: Let'er Uber.
