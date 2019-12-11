MILTON-FREEWATER — Joy is the theme during this year’s annual Christmas Open House at Frazier Farmstead Museum.
People are invited to tour the beautifully decorated Victorian home and enjoy tasty homemade cookies and refreshing hot apple cider. The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1403 Chestnut St., Milton-Freewater. There is no admission charge.
Living Room Suite, an acoustic guitar duo, and harpist Sherry Rowan will set the tone for the celebration with live entertainment. And to truly make it a joyful experience, visitors can tap into their inner elves by creating a special tree ornament.
During the open house, the Red Hot Coffee Pot will be on the museum grounds with special coffee drinks available for purchase. Also, while at the museum, be sure to shop for Christmas presents in the well-stocked gift store.
William Samuel Frazier built the house in 1892. It was remodeled extensively after his death in 1896. Members of the Frazier family resided in the home from 1892-1983.
Now, with the goal of preserving the history of the Milton-Freewater area, it is operated as a museum. It’s open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and other times by appointment. The 2019 season closes Saturday, Dec. 21.
For more information, call 541-938-4636, visit www.frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org or search www.facebook.com/frazierfarmstead.
