MILTON-FREEWATER — The Frazier Farmstead Museum, will celebrate its Spring Open House on Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1403 Chestnut St., Milton-Freewater.
Outdoor activities include a craft for kids, a petting zoo at the barn and the Curly Fries food truck. Visitors can tour the Farmstead outbuildings, and tours of the museum house will be hosted in small groups every half hour.
A spring Scavenger Hunt can be downloaded from the museum's Facebook page or the website, www.frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org, and completed ahead of time. It features special historic signs and markers in Milton-Freewater. Guests that bring a completed scavenger hunt form to the open house will receive a treat.
The Frazier Farmstead Museum's season runs from April to December, and will be open each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the website or call 541-938-4636.
