MILTON-FREEWATER — Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., is set to open April 3 for the season, said museum Director Linda Whiting.
A special open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include a Spring Scavenger Hunt, a crafting activity, the Curly Fries Food Truck and cookies, Whiting said.
“Visitors will enjoy most of the activities out under the trees on the lawn,” she said.
Spring Scavenger Hunt forms will be available to pick up on the museum porch anytime between March 18 and April 2.
Completed forms may be redeemed for a treat at the open house on April 3.
Whiting said a dozen elementary and middle school students participated in the Revolutionary War-themed Young Pioneer Book Club winter session.
They met weekly at the museum with Whiting and assistant Jacque Fox to read together, answer questions about the book and work on crafts. Projects included baking bread, making a feather quill and a potato stamp, and creating a candle out of shortening and twine.
She said they enjoyed reading historical chapter books “Johnny Tremain” and “Toliver’s Secret,” which emphasize the history of the founding of the nation and basic principles that are pertinent in present day.
For more details, contact the museum at 541-938-4636 or see frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.