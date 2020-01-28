PENDLETON — Members of the Pendleton Contra Dance Community are hosting free lessons this weekend.
The public is invited to kick up their heels Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. No partner is required and experience isn't necessary.
Contra dancing has its origins in a range of folk traditions, said Jill Johnson of the contra group, including English country dance and Appalachian dancing. Dancers are paired up in long lines and follow the instructions of a caller, who teaches a simple sequence before the music starts.
The next contra dance is Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m., also at the arts center. Johnson said it will feature lively music by Spotted Pony. The admission fee is $8 each or $12 per couple. People are invited to bring finger foods to share. Both the lessons and dances are family-friendly, Johnson said.
For more information, contact Johnson, 907-350-6469, jmjpac@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/pendletoncontradancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.