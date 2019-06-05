HEPPNER — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Morrow County Parks are hosting the 14th annual Youth Fishing Derby.
The event, which is free to children 14 and under, is Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Cutsforth Park. The park is located approximately 20 miles southeast of Heppner off Willow Creek Road. Registration for the fishing derby begins at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided free of charge to youth participants.
For more information, contact 541-989-9500, mcparks@co.morrow.or.us or visit www.morrowcountyparks.org.
