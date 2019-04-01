PENDLETON — A free lecture for pianists, piano teachers and others who are interested is being offered by the Umatilla-Morrow District of the Oregon Music Teachers Association.
Matt Katz will present “Becoming the Accompanist” Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Pre-registration is not required.
Katz will discuss basic activities that can assist students in becoming an accompanist. The presentation will cover how to quickly learn a song by ear as well as sight-reading an accompanied piece quickly. The workshop includes demonstrations and audience participation.
The program is presented in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the Nellie Tholen Fund. For more information, contact Sue Nelson at 541-276-0346 or musicdoc3@mac.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.