PENDLETON — Children entering first through sixth grades are invited to participate in a two-day vacation Bible school at the Pendleton Free Methodist Church.
With a theme of “Anchored: Deepening Faith in God,” children will participate in a variety of activities to learn more about their faith. The sessions are Friday, July 30, from 3-5:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 31, from 9-11:30 a.m. They will be at the church, 1711 S.W. 44th St., Pendleton.
Registration is open via www.pendfmc.org/events/vbs. Children do not have to attend the church to participate in the sessions. For questions, contact Kammi Townsend at 541-276-6015 or kammit@pendfmc.org.
