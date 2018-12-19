PENDLETON — As the chill of winter sets in, people might be looking for a place to walk without dealing with the elements.
Pendleton Parks & Recreation has just the answer — Walking for Wellness in the Helen McCune Gym. People can participate in the free program Monday through Fridays from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave. The gym is closed on holidays and other dates when posted.
For more information, call 541-276-8100 or visit www.pendletonparksandrec.com.
