HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System announces the Walk With Ease program.
Regardless if you need relief from arthritis pain or just want to be active, the Arthritis Foundation’s six-week Walk With Ease program can teach people how to safely make physical activity part of their everyday life. The free local program kicks off Monday, June 7, from 9-10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Medical Center, 610 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston.
The program runs three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) for six weeks and features low-intensity walking. Walk With Ease reduces the pain and discomfort of arthritis, increases balance and strength, builds confidence in your ability to be physically active and improves overall health.
For more information or to pre-register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For questions, call 541-667-3509.
