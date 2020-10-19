PENDLETON — McKay Creek Estates, a Prestige senior living community in Pendleton, is offering a free webinar on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10-11 a.m. that focuses on understanding the symptoms of depression in seniors and how families can support their loved ones.
Led by Eldercare counselor Laura Vaillancourt, the webinar will provide insight into identifying depression in seniors and the complex and unique issues they live with. Vaillancourt has extensive experience in helping the elderly and their families navigate their lives amidst Alzheimer's and other types of dementia.
To sign up for the webinar, visit www.MomAndDadDeserveTheBest.com. After the presentation, participants will receive a link to a recording of the webinar for future use, as well as corresponding slides and a free download of Prestige's Guide to Memory Care.
For more information, call Angie Frantz, Expressions product manager, at 253-298-2578.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.