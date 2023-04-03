HERMISTON — Community members are invited to a free six-week workshop providing practical information about dementia and how to approach care with family and loved ones with the disease.
Getting to Know Dementia begins April 14, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Hermiston Nazarene Church, 1520 W Orchard Ave. It continues each Friday through May 19.
The workshop is presented by Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. He will discuss what dementia is, how the brain changes and the disease’s progression, as well as share ways to be supportive and how to be an advocate for those with dementia.
People can attend one or all sessions. To assist with preparation, people are encouraged to register via www.HermNaz.church/seniors or by calling 541-567-3677. For more information, visit bit.ly/3MccxPM.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.