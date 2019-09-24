MILTON-FREEWATER — An upcoming workshop will provide learning and networking opportunities for nonprofit staff, boards, and volunteers.
Participants can connect with others, meet funders — including Levi Williams, associate program officer with The Ford Family Foundation, and Cheryl Puddy, program officer for Central and Eastern Oregon of the Oregon Community Foundation — and learn about valuable tools and resources designed specifically for nonprofit organizations. The Umatilla County Nonprofit Resource Roundup: Assessing Your Organization's Health and Vital Signs is Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 8:45 a.m. to noon in the Albee Room at the Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 S.W. Eighth Ave. There is no registration fee. Light refreshments will be served.
The program includes a facilitated discussion and an assessment tool. The exercise explores indicators of health in a nonprofit across several areas, including running a nonprofit organization, board, human resources and operational issues, fundraising and resource development, and how to better include and engage clients.
For more information or to register, visit https://nonprofitoregon.org/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D3419%26reset%3D1. For questions, contact training@nonprofitoregon.org or 503-239-4001, extension 123.
