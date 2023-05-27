MILTON-FREEWATER — With perfect summer evening weather on tap, close to 1,000 people showed up Friday, May 26, for the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance's first Friday Nights on Main event.

Vendors lined the closed-off South Main Street, live music wafted throughout the area, firefighters had water fights, wine poured, food sizzled and children were everywhere.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.