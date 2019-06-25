PENDLETON — Free weekly movies are presented by Pendleton Parks & Recreation.
This summer’s Movies in the Park program is offered on Fridays at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) at Community Park, 1000 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton. This week’s flick is “Aquaman” and July 5 is “Sandlot.” There is no movie on July 12. The free movies continue each Friday through Aug. 9.
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Concessions will be available for purchase. In case of inclement weather, cancellations will be posted by 6 p.m. at the park and Pendleton Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page.
