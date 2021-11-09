IRRIGON — Twenty-four years ago, Barb Huwe founded the Friends of the Irrigon Library because she felt her town could not support its library without help, she said. Now the group’s treasurer, her mission to help the library has continued to the present day. As she sold treats at the Friends of the Irrigon Library’ annual holiday bazaar, now in its third year, she and others raised money for the library.
The event was Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, at the Irrigon Public Library, 490 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. Not only was the bazaar a fundraiser, it also was a get-together of community-minded people and a showcase of goods from local vendors, she said.
“We have so much talent in the area,” she said. She added it was nice to return after it had been canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns. And though it was smaller than it had been pre-pandemic, she was happy it could come back at all.
Jennifer Smith, Friends president, also was happy, and pointed out her organization has supported programs in Irrigon and Boardman and has paid for library equipment.
The Friends charged each vendor $20 to appear at the bazaar. Nine vendors were present, down from 13 two years ago, Smith said.
She said she was looking forward to other events, such as the annual softball tournament in July, a book sale and a spring bazaar.
Kris Jones, Irrigon, was among the vendors. The owner of Four Season Acres, she was selling handmade signs, home decor and various crafts.
In working at the bazaar, she said she was building up for a you-cut Christmas tree plot on her four-acre Irrigon farm.
“We planted 400 trees last spring — little babies, Douglas firs and Nobles,” she said.
She added she lost more than half of them with the heat, but she remains undeterred. It will take around five or six years for them to be ready, and she said intends to work for that day.
She said she also plans to have a pumpkin patch and berries on her property.
Terri Sandlin, owner of Terri’s Touch, was another vendor at the bazaar. She was selling masks, potholders, pillowcases and more. This was not her first event, she said, as she has appeared at markets other regional markets, including in Pendleton and Hermiston.
A retired teacher, she said she needed to find something to do with her free time. This business is a nice diversion, she said. Also, she added, it allows her to express herself through the things she makes.
The Irrigon bazaar was a lot of fun, she said, and she said she would return next year.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.