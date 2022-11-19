PENDLETON — As the holiday season begins, the Pendleton Early Learning Center on Friday, Nov. 18, held its first Friendsgiving Feast since before pandemic.
“This is my first Friendsgiving, my teachers told me it's an Early Learning Center ritual, and the community expects it,” Principal Angela Lattin said.
Lattin, who began her role iin July, sought advice from staff to ensure Friendsgiving would be in keeping with PELC tradition.
“I asked all the teachers how it was done. We talked about what they used to do," Lattin said.
They made a list and used Oregon State University Extension recipes for the pumpkin pie and apple sauce, so the students made their own food.
"They put it in zip lock bags and kept it in the fridge," she said. "Parents sent ingredients. Twenty middle schoolers from Sunridge Middle School came and cut the ends off the bags, filled cups, set tables and got it all ready.”
Throughout the center’s cafeteria space, students ate, participated in Thanksgiving-themed arts and crafts and socialized with classmates, all part of important independence building, Lattin explained.
“We start in a big circle, we sing a ‘gobble, gobble’ song, they have a thank you poem, and we recognized our visitors,” Lattin said. “After that, I talked to them about how do you find a place to seat with walking feet, and then they got to sit down and eat with friends. That’s why it's Friendsgiving. It's independence building.”
Looking back on her first six months as principal, Lattin said she feels lucky to have such a strong and dedicated staff, and feels her transition into the role has gone smoothly.
“It's gone really well, I think I have the best school in the districtm," she said. "We have super qualified and super positive staff, everybody here loved kindergarteners and loves giving kids the best start. They’ve been very tolerant of me who doesn’t know all the traditions and everything that makes Pendleton Early Learning Center what it is.”
Lattin added she was thankful students were back in classrooms and that a sense of normalcy was returning after pandemic regulations subsided.
“Obviously we are still really cautious, we still wash our hands,” she said. “We follow state guidelines, but I’m very happy we have kids here in person. It's really hard to teach 5-year-olds online, so I’m just really glad we have everyone here.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
