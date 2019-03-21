HERMISTON — Diapers and more diapers — and baby wipes, too — were donated during the Diaper Dash.
Despite the lingering snow and ice, the fifth annual event drew 134 participants who donated 7,941 diapers. Entry fee for the frigid 5K and 10K walk/run was a package or box of diapers. Even after the March 2 event, which was coordinated by the Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, additional donations came in.
Dawn Kennison-Kerrigan, who helps in coordinating the event, and Rev. Eric Fritz said the church received a shipment of 1,002 diapers and 1,080 baby wipes from members of the military who heard about the effort. Also, a number of boxes were taken directly to TruCare Pregnancy Resource Center by a couple of ladies who signed up for the Diaper Dash and then were unable to attend.
The donations are distributed to those in need in the community — to parents, single moms and dads, grandparents and local agencies. The effort, organizers said, is a practical way to help ease a burden in times of need.
For more about projects coordinated by the Hermiston church, contact office manager Gabrielle Fritz at 541-567-3677, hermistonnaz@gmail.com or visit www.hermistonnazarene.org.
