HEPPNER — People are invited to take a plunge to help Fuzz Ball Animal Rescue.
The St. Pat’s Polar Plunge is Saturday, March 16. On-site registration begins at 10 a.m., with the plunge at 11 a.m. at Willow Creek Dam, located on Willow Creek Road, just outside of Heppner. The cost to plunge is $20. In addition, T-shirts will be available at the event. Plungers can register in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
A small nonprofit animal rescue based in Hermiston, Fuzz Ball focuses on sick, injured and stray animals in and around the Hermiston area. Animal foster homes are needed. In addition, donations, which are tax-deductible, are welcome. Current needs include financial, pet supplies, blankets, beds, food and toys.
For more information, contact Deona Siex at 541-561-3337 or deonasiex@gmail.com. For more about Fuzz Ball, search Facebook or visit www.fuzzballrescue.com.
