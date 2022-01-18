PENDLETON — In recognition of National School Board Month, Superintendent Chris Fritsch paid tribute to the Pendleton School District Board of Directors during its Jan. 4 meeting. He highlighted the valuable role and work that the board plays in the lives of the district’s students and families.
The seven people serving on the board are Lynn Lieuallen, Beth Harrison, Julie Muller, Dale Freeman, Mason Murphy, Patrick Gregg and Preston Eagleheart.
“I hope you will join me in giving thanks to the seven people who lead and support our school district on behalf of our community,” Fritsch said in a statement at the meeting. “I am certain that being a school board member entails more than any of these individuals bargained for when they initially ran for the board.”
In addition, Fritsch said COVID-19 has resulted in additional issues for the district to deal with. He commended the group for providing strong leadership and a commitment to excellence for the district.
“We are fortunate to have such a dedicated group of people leading our school district,” Fritsch said. “Our district is without a doubt better because we have them on our team.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.