centerpiece

From mean streets to Main Street

Seth Finch of Pendleton now operates his own tattoo shop

PENDLETON — Seth Finch's road to running a tattoo business on Main Street started on the inside of prison walls.

"I was always just drawing in my life," the Pendleton man said. "Then being incarcerated, you know, I hadn't had enough to do there but draw. And I used to make an income with my drawings there."

sethfinch_005.jpg
Shay Holt of Pendleton gets a tattoo Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, of an Egyptian wolf from Seth Finch at Lighter Shade of Grey in downtown Pendleton.
sethfinch_004.jpg
Seth Finch prepares a needle Feb. 16, 2023, to work on his client Shay Holt’s tattoo at Lighter Shade of Grey in downtown Pendleton.
sethfinch_006.jpg
Seth Finch uses the tablet Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, to work on his tattoo design on his client Shay Holt at Lighter Shade of Grey in downtown Pendleton.
sethfinch_003.jpg
Joey Adair Crooke of Pendleton on Feb. 16, 2023, shows a photo of his neck tattoo that Pendleton tattooist Seth Finch designed.
sethfinch_008.jpg
Seth Finch points up Feb. 16, 2023, to show his gratitude for the blessings in his life at Lighter Shade of Grey in downtown Pendleton.
