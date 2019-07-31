BOARDMAN — People are invited to walk, jog or run — and then enjoy some regional craft beers during an event to benefit Made to Thrive.
As part of the Oregon Brewery Running Series, the casual, untimed fun run is Saturday, Aug. 17 beginning at 10 a.m. at Ordnance Brewing, 405 N. Olson Road, Boardman. The registration fee is $30. For an event T-shirt and race entry ($40), people must register by Sunday, Aug. 11. Also, volunteers are still needed — they will receive a beer, T-shirt, a swag item and registration for a future run.
Based in Hermiston, Made to Thrive is a nonprofit organization that aims to stop the cycle of child abuse and neglect. It provides opportunities for area youths to get involved in sports, adventure activities, music and the arts.
After the fun run, people are invited to enjoy live entertainment, participate in giveaways and activities with partners and sponsors, and purchase food and drinks.
For more information or to register, visit www.eventbrite.com. For questions, contact Nathan Freeburg at nathan@breweryrunningseries.com.
