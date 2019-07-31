PENDLETON — Humans and their four-legged friends are invited to participate in the Mutt Strut Fun Run/Walk.
In its second year, the event benefits the St. Anthony Hospital Foundation and Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS). The Mutt Strut is Saturday, Aug. 24 at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the run/walk begins at 10 a.m.
The registration fee is $25 and includes a water bottle. Also, free T-shirts will be given to those who register by Saturday, Aug. 10 at stanthonymuttstrut.itsyourrace.com. Kids under 5 are free and don’t need to register. However, they won’t receive a water bottle or shirt.
The Mutt Strut route will be approximately 5K. Also, there will be a shorter 1-mile option available. People are encouraged to bring their dog on a leash or walk an adoptable dog from PAWS.
For more information, contact Emily Smith at 541-278-2627 or emilysmith@chiwest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.