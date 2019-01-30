HERMISTON — Cupcakes will be passed out after a fun run/walk to raise money for a spring youth mission trip to Mexico.
In its second year, the Sprinkles are for Winners 5K Fun Run/Walk is Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. at Riverfront Park, Orchard Extension, Hermiston. The entry fee for the non-competitive event is $5 or $25 with a T-shirt. Cupcakes with sprinkles will be available at the finish line.
The fun run is sponsored by Higher Power Fitness and One More Apparel. For a registration form, stop by Higher Power Fitness, 2120 N. First St., Hermiston, or search for the event on Facebook. For questions, call 541-314-2092 or 541-289-5483.
