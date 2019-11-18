ELGIN — The hometown of Weston mayor Jennifer McClure-Spurgeon is hosting a fundraiser to help as she is battling a recurrence of cancer.
A taco feed is planned Saturday from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center, 260 N. 10th St. Hard-shell tacos are $1 each (while supplies last) and people can add toppings from a buffet line. Pepsi products will be available for purchase. Also, a pie auction follows at 6:30 p.m. — people are invited to drop pies off from noon to 4 p.m.
McClure-Spurgeon is the daughter of retired Union County commissioner Steve McClure of La Grande and Jackie McClure of Wallowa. After graduating from Elgin High School in 1990, she earned a degree in art history at Whitman College, where she also played basketball — becoming the school’s first female player to earn the National Collegiate Athletic Association All-American (second team) honors.
She and her husband, Dave, work at their family business in real estate appraising. They raised two daughters and their son is a freshman at Weston High School. Also, McClure-Spurgeon has served as mayor of Weston since 2017.
For more information, search Jennifer McClure-Spurgeon’s Facebook page.
