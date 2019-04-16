HERMISTON — If bowling is up your alley, you’re invited to participate in a tournament fundraiser to benefit The Arc Umatilla County.
The event is Saturday at 6 p.m. at Desert Lanes, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston. The cost is $125 per 5-person team, which includes two games, shoe rental and door prizes.
A nonprofit organization, The Arc advocates for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They focus on expanding opportunities for people with disabilities and offer activities to help in connecting with the community.
For more information about the bowling tourney, contact Kristi Smalley at 541-571-0997. To learn more about The Arc, call 541-567-7615 or visit www.facebook.com/arcofumatillacounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.